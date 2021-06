Kirk is best friends with Galileo, and would love to go to a home with Galileo. When we sent Galileo away to the adoption center, Kirk's health took a sharp downturn. When Galileo was brought back, Kirk instantly felt better and was back to eating and playing and enjoying sunbeams again. While they aren't always snuggling, the two do keep constant tabs on each other and Galileo will let us know if Kirk isn't feeling well.