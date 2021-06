-- The following is a message from President and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles -- It is hard to believe that it has been a year since the murder of George Floyd. The callous disregard for his pleas for help and the value of his life leave an image that is forever seared in our memory. Yet, we know this was not an isolated incident, but rather a systemic pattern of racism and violence against Black Americans that traces back to the first ship of enslaved Africans that arrived in America more than 400 years ago.