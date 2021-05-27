Cancel
Washington State

Washington's new litter prevention campaign asks drivers to secure their vehicle loads

By Diana Zimmerman
waheagle.com
 23 days ago

On Monday, the Washington Department of Ecology launched a new statewide safety and litter prevention campaign with its partners from the Washington State Patrol, the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. The We Keep Washington Litter Free campaign’s first initiative focuses on alerting Washingtonians that unsecured vehicle loads are a safety hazard for drivers and a significant contributor to litter on state highways.

