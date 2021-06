WSU Master Gardener On-line Workshop: Building an Arbor

Have you considered adding a rain garden to your landscape to enhance its beauty, improve drainage and create wildlife habitat?. Via Zoom Meeting (Register Below) Rain gardens can help us manage storm water runoff from rooftops, driveways, lawns, roads, and parking areas. Rain gardens are attractive and look like regular perennial gardens, but they are much more. During a storm, a rain garden captures storm water, and allows the water to soak slowly into the ground rather than running into storm sewers. By capturing storm water, rain gardens help to reduce non-point source pollution (i.e., road sediment/salt, fertilizers, pesticides, bacteria from pet waste, eroded soil, grass clippings, litter, etc.) and help to protect local waterways.