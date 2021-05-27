Cancel
Naselle, WA

N/GRV School Board Notes

By Superintendent Lisa Nelson
 23 days ago

The Naselle/Grays River Valley School District Board of Directors held its monthly meeting on May 18. In personnel matters, the board acknowledged the resignations of Brian Macy, athletic director, Kathryn Green, assistant girls’ basketball coach, Andrea Pellervo, para-educator, and Rose Nisbet, head girls’ basketball coach. The board approved the hires of Andrea Pellervo, registrar/secretary, Kyle Higginbotham, middle school boys’ basketball coach, Kevin McNulty, head football coach, Aldrich Smith, athletic director, and a one year leave of absence for Diane Bennett, teacher.

