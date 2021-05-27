Lure coursing event to be held this weekend

Fishing with the family, refreshments and awards were enjoyed by over 100 youngsters who participated in the 2021 Children’s Fishing Derby held Saturday, June 12, on the grounds of Maison de Memoire Bed and Breakfast. Winners, hosts and volunteers for the event included, front row, from left, Miss Tadpole Ada Claire Travoré and Mr. Tadpole Carson Johnson; standing front row, winners Kate Sonnier, Emmett Bourque, Kane Credeur, Olivia Tieben, Luke Salvatierra, Zeb Fulkerson; standing second row, Jr. Frog Festival Queen Joselyn Chalmers, ASL members Ed Taylor and Terry Broussard, winners Payton Spell and Trea Trahan, ASL members Suzette Leonards, Mike Guidry, Dee DeRouen and Joe Guidry; back row, Frog Festival Queen Abigail Fruge, Teen Frog Festival Queen Andee Bullock, Jr. Frog Festival Queen Zoé Traoré, Ms. Frog Festival Queen Sabrina Belaire, and MedExpress personnel Logan Pickles and Alexis Hardwick.