Buffalo Riverworks to Host Trio of Events Memorial Day Weekend

A shot of the waterfront along Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

With the Memorial Day weekend looming and weather finally not just gray in Buffalo, New York, Buffalo Riverworks has a full weekend of events planned for the local community.

Since the opening of the venue in 2014, the massive complex along the Lake Erie waterfront has hosted a number of amazing events, remaining open around the year to provide Western New York with their own backyard for skating, concessions, and a fully functional on-site brewery and beer garden.

Appearing Friday, May 28 from six in the evening until nine in the evening is the Josh Geercken Duo, as part of the Buffalo Riverworks Indoor Patio Concert Series. Admission to the event is free, as it always is when the Indoor Patio Concert Series takes place every Friday at Buffalo Riverworks, celebrating good times with food, drinks, and live music.

Josh Geercken plays a variety of pop, country, and rock favorites at local venues all around Buffalo, New York. He also has three original tracks available for purchase through his website, “Wine and Shine,” “Girl from Across the Border,” and “Goodnight God Bless You (Sweet Dreams I Love You).”

The following day on Saturday, May 29 from ten in the morning until five in the afternoon with the same hours on Sunday, May 30, is the Fourth Annual Totally Buffalo Outdoor Vendor Show. The annual outdoor event celebrating all things Buffalo, New York is back after being cancelled last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with more than forty vendors lining the walls of the enormous venue.

The fair’s popularity has grown tremendously over the four years since its inception and will be utilizing all of Buffalo Riverworks’ covered ice rink pads to make sure that all the vendor’s stands are set up in a large area to maximize exposure and availability to consumers over the two days of shopping locally right on the Buffalo river front.

Pre-registration is required for the Fourth Annual Totally Buffalo Outdoor Vendor Show. Admission to the two-day event is five dollars, with children ages five and under free, but each ticket is only good for one specific time slot so those purchasing should plan ahead carefully when selecting. Additionally, each time slot only allows two hour and fifteen minutes for viewing, and re-entry will not be allowed due to COVID-19 regulations.

For those who purchase a ticket, everyone will receive a reported ten percent off coupon with each ticket. Additionally, everyone who purchases a ticket will be entered to win one of several door prizes that will be given away as part of the Fourth Annual Totally Buffalo Outdoor Vendor Show.

Immediately following the Fourth Annual Totally Buffalo Outdoor Vendor Show on Saturday, May 29 from six in the evening until nine in the evening will be Gimmie Buffett as part of the Buffalo Riverworks Indoor Patio Concert Series.

Gimmie Buffett specializes in covers of Jimmy Buffett and the unique tropical rock and easy listening sound he is famous for. With themes of summertime and good times alike, Gimmie Buffett encourages audiences to kick back and have a good time. While songs like “Margaritaville” are the band’s bread and butter, Gimmie Buffett is also more versatile in their range, and often performs songs of other genres to spice things up every once and a while. Artists like Sheryl Crow, the Proclaimers, and Billy Joel all make appearances on the set list from time to time, so be ready for anything.

For those who enjoy unwinding with good food, drinks, and live music, admission to the show is free, making it all the easier to stick around for Gimmie Buffett after the vendor show to see local talent on top of the local goods and services.