Pacing, leadership books and cancer: Inside Concordia baseball's rapid turnaround under Ryan Dupic

Despite holding a seemingly secure 10-5 advantage in Monday night’s deciding Game 3, Mississippi State decided to bring in closer Landon Sims for a four-inning stint to end the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s season. The decision to go with Sims so early demonstrated the respect Notre Dame earned this season as a baseball team that can not only dominate you on their best days, but can scrape together unthinkable rallies. On Monday, the Irish tried to pull one more Houdini escape act, but the seventh-ranked Bulldogs just had a little too much in the tank, scoring six runs in the second inning and holding on for an 11-7 victory. Although the Irish never did come closer than four runs, they had the tying run on deck in the ninth inning, and they were robbed of several runs — one via a home run ball that drifted just foul, and another two due to an outstanding catch by the SEC Player of the Year Tanner Allen in right field.