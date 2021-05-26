Changing Talent Should Be The Last Thing You Do, Not The First
A while ago, and when I say, “a while ago”, I mean recently to protect the guilty. A while ago, a somewhat long tenured host at a popular station was enjoying success. His ratings were sliding somewhat but his advertisers were happy enough. The audience? Well, some loved him, some tolerated him, those that didn’t like him have long since moved on. Those that sent an email saying they will never listen again, listened everyday.barrettsportsmedia.com