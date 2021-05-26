Changing Talent Should Be The Last Thing You Do, Not The First

In June, 2018, when discussing the border crisis, Joe Biden said, “This is not who we are. America is better than this,” a mantra he has repeated, with good reason, many times since. Though Biden’s sentiment is inspiring, events in America’s recent past, I believed, consistently proved Biden wrong. Contrary to his statement, this is exactly who we are: a divided nation, an intolerant people with little empathy for those who differ in any way from ourselves. The world has to change, but how? In our present agitated state, we must keep our eyes wide open if we are to recognize even a sliver of hope when it pops up where we least expect it - like in a stranger’s Facebook post, of all places!