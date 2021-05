Bell went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Phillies. Bell took Zach Eflin deep in the opening frame, his fourth homer of the season. He had only one home run through his first 13 games, but he has now delivered three in his last 11 contests. Overall, Bell still has an inflated 30.9 percent strikeout rate, which has limited him to a .140/.202/.326 line across 94 plate appearances.