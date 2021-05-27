Which Broncos QB will start week 1? Odds for Drew Lock vs. Teddy Bridgewater
The Denver Broncos have one of the most intriguing predicaments at quarterback. With the Drew Lock experiment looking like a bust, the Broncos were expected to make a move for a quarterback either via free agency or the draft with the ninth overall pick. But hours before the 2021 NFL Draft kicked off, Denver became heavily entangled in the Aaron Rodgers debacle, which may have impacted the team’s draft strategy. The Broncos curiously passed on both Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Alabama’s Mac Jones at No. 9 overall, instead opting for Crimson Tide cornerback Patrick Surtain II.www.pilotonline.com