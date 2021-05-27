Which Broncos QB will start week 1? Odds for Drew Lock vs. Teddy Bridgewater

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The longer The Great Quarterback Competition That May Not Matter goes on, the more it just may matter. In one way – and we might be getting a little unnecessarily maudlin here – it would be a shame if the Broncos wound up with Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson. At least it would be unfair to Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, who have just spent the past six weeks, most recently beneath a blazing hot sun, competing for the right to become the Broncos’ 2021 Opening Day quarterback.