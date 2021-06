Fans of the former TLC series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo have followed Honey Boo Boo, otherwise known by her real name, Alana Thompson, since she was a little girl. She's a teenager now and still sharing the small screen with the rest of her family on Mama June: Road to Redemption, but there are some concerns about her health that fans and even her family have shared. Mainly, some are concerned that she might have diabetes.