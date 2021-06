WHEATLAND, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is warning lakers about a toxic blue-green algae bloom detected in Pomme de Terre Lake. On May 18, potentially toxic blue-green algae blooms were observed near the dam and near Wheatland Park Area. Laboratory results from samples collected on May 19 indicate the dense algae bloom near the dam consisted of 99% blue-green algae with algal toxin (microcystin) far exceeding Missouri Department of Natural Resources Public Health Warning Criteria for recreation contact and would be considered dangerous for pets. The downwind area in the back of the boat ramp cove at Quarry Point Public Use Area was the most-dense area of the bloom.