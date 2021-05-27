Global Private Tutoring Market In The US To Grow By USD 8.37 Billion: COVID-19 Focused Report|Impacts Of Drivers And Challenges|Technavio

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The private tutoring market in the US is poised to grow by USD 8.37 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

The report on the private tutoring market in the US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The private tutoring market in the US will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of personalized learning.

The private tutoring market in the US analysis includes the type, application, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increasing emphasis on microlearning as one of the prime reasons driving the private tutoring market in the US growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The private tutoring market in the US covers the following areas:

Private Tutoring Market in US SizingPrivate Tutoring Market in US ForecastPrivate Tutoring Market in US Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing emphasis on STEM education

The rising popularity of personalized learning

Availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications

Market Challenges

Availability of open-source material

High development cost associated with e-learning courses

Constraints related to digitization of educational content

Companies Mentioned

Chegg Inc.

Club Z! Inc.

Growing Stars Inc.

Huntington Mark LLC

John Wiley & Sons Inc.

MindLaunch Coaching

Pearson Plc

Sylvan Learning LLC

Varsity Tutors LLC

Wyzant Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.2.1 Pitching and profiling

2.2.2.2 Resourcing and communicating

2.2.2.3 Delivery and support

2.2.2.4 Connecting and innovating

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Education services

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: US - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: US market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Type

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Curriculum-based learning

Test preparation

Curriculum-based learning was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing slower than the overall market. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 6% between 2020 and 2025.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Curriculum-based learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Curriculum-based learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Curriculum-based learning - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Test preparation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Learning method

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Online learning

Blended learning

Online learning was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing faster than the overall market. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 9% between 2020 and 2025.

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Learning method - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

6.3 Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Online learning - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Blended learning - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Learning method

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing emphasis on STEM education

8.1.2 Rising popularity of personalized learning

8.1.3 Availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Availability of open-source material

8.2.2 High development cost associated with e-learning courses

8.2.3 Constraints related to digitization of educational content

Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing emphasis on microlearning

8.3.2 Rising influence of data analytics on tutoring services

8.3.3 Rising popularity of mobile applications and connected devices in private tutoring

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Chegg Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.4 Club Z! Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.5 Growing Stars Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.6 Huntington Mark LLC

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.7 John Wiley & Sons Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.8 MindLaunch Coaching

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.9 Pearson Plc

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.10 Sylvan Learning LLC

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.11 Varsity Tutors LLC

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.12 Wyzant Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research Methodology

Validation techniques employed for market sizing

List of abbreviations

