Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Global Private Tutoring Market In The US To Grow By USD 8.37 Billion: COVID-19 Focused Report|Impacts Of Drivers And Challenges|Technavio

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 23 days ago

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The private tutoring market in the US is poised to grow by USD 8.37 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business. Download FREE Sample Report

The report on the private tutoring market in the US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The private tutoring market in the US will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of personalized learning.

The private tutoring market in the US analysis includes the type, application, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increasing emphasis on microlearning as one of the prime reasons driving the private tutoring market in the US growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The private tutoring market in the US covers the following areas:

Private Tutoring Market in US SizingPrivate Tutoring Market in US ForecastPrivate Tutoring Market in US Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Growing emphasis on STEM education
  • The rising popularity of personalized learning
  • Availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications

Market Challenges

  • Availability of open-source material
  • High development cost associated with e-learning courses
  • Constraints related to digitization of educational content

Companies Mentioned

  • Chegg Inc.
  • Club Z! Inc.
  • Growing Stars Inc.
  • Huntington Mark LLC
  • John Wiley & Sons Inc.
  • MindLaunch Coaching
  • Pearson Plc
  • Sylvan Learning LLC
  • Varsity Tutors LLC
  • Wyzant Inc.

Related Reports on Communication Services Include:

Global Mobile Advertising Market- The mobile advertising market is segmented by type (display, search, and SMS), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and key vendors. Request FREE Sample Report

Global Digital OOH Market- The digital OOH market is segmented by application (retail, recreation, banking, transportation, and others), type (in-store advertising and outdoor advertising), category (billboards, shelter, transit, and street furniture), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Request FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.2.1 Pitching and profiling

2.2.2.2 Resourcing and communicating

2.2.2.3 Delivery and support

2.2.2.4 Connecting and innovating

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Education services

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: US - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: US market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Type

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Curriculum-based learning
  • Test preparation

Curriculum-based learning was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing slower than the overall market. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 6% between 2020 and 2025.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Curriculum-based learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Curriculum-based learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Curriculum-based learning - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Test preparation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Learning method

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Online learning
  • Blended learning

Online learning was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing faster than the overall market. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 9% between 2020 and 2025.

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Learning method - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

6.3 Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Online learning - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Blended learning - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Learning method

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing emphasis on STEM education

8.1.2 Rising popularity of personalized learning

8.1.3 Availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Availability of open-source material

8.2.2 High development cost associated with e-learning courses

8.2.3 Constraints related to digitization of educational content

Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing emphasis on microlearning

8.3.2 Rising influence of data analytics on tutoring services

8.3.3 Rising popularity of mobile applications and connected devices in private tutoring

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Chegg Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.4 Club Z! Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.5 Growing Stars Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.6 Huntington Mark LLC

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.7 John Wiley & Sons Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.8 MindLaunch Coaching

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.9 Pearson Plc

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.10 Sylvan Learning LLC

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.11 Varsity Tutors LLC

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.12 Wyzant Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research Methodology

Validation techniques employed for market sizing

List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/private-tutoring-market-in-us-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-private-tutoring-market-in-the-us-to-grow-by-usd-8-37-billion-covid-19-focused-reportimpacts-of-drivers-and-challengestechnavio-301300427.html

SOURCE Technavio

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
561
Followers
24K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Environment#Market Trends#Market Research#Emerging Market#Key Market#Covid 19 Focused Report#Cagr#Chegg Inc#Club Z Inc#Growing Stars Inc#Mindlaunch Coaching#Llc Wyzant Inc#Mea#Forces Analysis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Marketsminernews.io

Digital Barometer: Market Research Report Explores The Trade Trends For The Forecast 2021 – 2025 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Traceable Products, Meteorologische Instrumente, Fotronic

Digital Barometer Market With COVID19-Pandemic Impact Analysis:. Digital Barometer Market 2021 this report is including with the COVID19 Outbreak Impact analysis of key points influencing the growth of the market. Also, Digital Barometer Market (By major key players, By Types, By Applications, and Leading Regions) Segments outlook, Business assessment, Competition scenario, Trends and Forecast by Upcoming Year’s. The study of the Digital Barometer report is done based on the significant research methodology that provides the analytical inspection of the global market based on various segments the Industry is alienated into also the summary and advance size of the marketplace owing to the various outlook possibilities. The report also gives 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Digital Barometer market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.
Electronicsminernews.io

AI-embedded Digital Instrument Cluster: Market 2021 | Coronavirus Impact | Industry Business Outlook, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2025 | Bosch, Continental, Denso, Panasonic

AI-embedded Digital Instrument Cluster Market With COVID19-Pandemic Impact Analysis:. AI-embedded Digital Instrument Cluster Market 2021 this report is including with the COVID19 Outbreak Impact analysis of key points influencing the growth of the market. Also, AI-embedded Digital Instrument Cluster Market (By major key players, By Types, By Applications, and Leading Regions) Segments outlook, Business assessment, Competition scenario, Trends and Forecast by Upcoming Year’s. The study of the AI-embedded Digital Instrument Cluster report is done based on the significant research methodology that provides the analytical inspection of the global market based on various segments the Industry is alienated into also the summary and advance size of the marketplace owing to the various outlook possibilities. The report also gives 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. AI-embedded Digital Instrument Cluster market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Data Center Fire Detection And Suppression Market Report 2020-2025: Leading Suppliers Include 3M, Johnson Controls, United Technologies, Minimax, Xtralis, And Danfoss Group

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The data center fire detection and suppression market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the period 2020-2025.The...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Report 2021: Market To Reach A Revised Size Of $49.8 Billion By 2027

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Licensed Sports Merchandise - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market to Reach $49.8 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Licensed Sports Merchandise estimated at US$34.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Pear Market Growth Opportunities, Sales, Revenue, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2026

The report covers complete analysis of the Global Pear Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global Pear Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides Pear Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global Pear Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global Pear Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Healthcare Discount Plan Market (2021 To 2026) - Featuring United Health Group, AmeriPlan And Xpress Healthcare Among Others

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Discount Plan Market (2021-2026) by Service, Deployment Model, End user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The rising presence of DMPOs that offer affordable plans for various services, including...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Small Arms Market Report 2021: Growing Use In Violent Activities Amplifies Concerns Over Small Arms Diversion

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Small Arms - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Small Arms Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Small Arms estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Marketsminernews.io

Holographic Wallpapers Market Sizing Forecast with Share, Segmentation Analysis by Types, Applications and Regions, Future Prospects and Growth Potential 2021-2027

Global “Holographic Wallpapers Market” report presents a pin-point breakdown of existing top players and upcoming competitors with their SWOT analysis, revenue share and production by regions. Growth strategies adopted by these companies are studied in detail in the report. The report also includes several valuable information on the Holographic Wallpapers market, derived from various industrial sources. The Holographic Wallpapers market report offers enabling technologies, key trends with the impact of Covid-19 on industry.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Amd United States Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market with Focus on the U.S. RV Market (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global RV market analysis is provided in this report, which includes global RV market by volume, by segments and by region.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Clinical Decision Support System Industry To 2026 - Emerging Markets For Healthcare IT Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Decision Support System Market (2021-2026) by Component, Product, Type of Healthcare, Model, Mode of Delivery, Type of Application, Level of Interactivity, Patient Setting, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Amidst the...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Evaluate And Track Education Companies | View Company Insights For 1,000 Professional Education Service Providers | BizVibe

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 1,000+ company profiles for the professional education services category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this category are primarily engaged in providing various types of education services (such as special education, higher education, health education, etc.). Each profile...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Wallets Market To Witness Decremental Growth Of $ 1.19 Billion During 2020-2024 | Technavio

The global wallets market value is expected to decline by USD 1.19 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40795. Wallets Market 2020-2024: Scope. This study identifies...