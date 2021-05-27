Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Legal Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report With COVID-19 Impact Updates | SpendEdge

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 23 days ago

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Legal Services market will register an incremental spend of about USD 157.18 billion, growing at a CAGR of 2.91% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Legal Services sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic .

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.
  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.
  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for Legal Services market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Legal Services pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfill their category objectives.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Promotional Products TCO (total cost of ownership).
  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.
  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the top Legal Services suppliers listed in this report:This Legal Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Linklaters LLP
  • DLA Piper LLP
  • Pinsent Masons LLP
  • Herbert Smith Freehills LLP
  • CMS Legal Services EEIG
  • White & Case LLP

Related Report on Managed Services Include:

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Legal Services that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Legal Services TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge: SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

Contacts:SpendEdge Anirban ChoudhuryMarketing Manager Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340 https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legal-services-market-procurement-intelligence-report-with-covid-19-impact-updates--spendedge-301300386.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
561
Followers
24K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Impact#Market Intelligence#Market Trends#Cost Plus Pricing#Covid 19 Impact Updates#Spendedge#Cagr#Promotional Products Tco#Sla#Linklaters Llp Dla Piper#Pinsent Masons#Eeig White Case#The Legal Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Clinical Decision Support System Industry To 2026 - Emerging Markets For Healthcare IT Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Decision Support System Market (2021-2026) by Component, Product, Type of Healthcare, Model, Mode of Delivery, Type of Application, Level of Interactivity, Patient Setting, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Amidst the...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Ketamine One Engages Various Providers Of Investor Relations And Media Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited ("Ketamine One" or the "Company") (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments and associated research, is pleased to announce that it has recently engaged a small number of arm's length service providers to assist with investor relations, media and public awareness.
MarketsSentinel

Aiops Platform Market Research 2021 Cumulative Report With Impact of COVID-19| CA Technologies, Vmware, HCL Technologies, Micro Focus, AppDynamics

Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) is a platform that improves IT operations and provides multi-tier facilities using machine learning and analytics. This platform analyzes the data collected by various IT operating devices and solutions and solves problems in real time. The most important growth drivers in the market include the strong demand for artificial intelligence-based software services in IT operations, the increasing security and availability of end-to-end business applications and the increasing relocation of the main activities of companies to the cloud. In addition, the high investments in AIOps technology have a positive influence on the growth of the market.
MarketsSentinel

Enterprise Risk Management Market Growth Contributor for the New Normal | Capgemini, Fidelity National Information Services, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, LogicManager

The on-premises solutions segment is expected to gain a significant share during the forecast period as companies increasingly use on-premises risk management solutions to increase security and reduce risk. The high costs and complexity of installing and configuring the software, as well as the lower level of security offered by risk management, are holding back market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand from developing economies and the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence into risk management are expected to provide great opportunities for the risk management market to grow during the forecast period.
ConstructionPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide BIM In Construction Industry To 2027 - Increasing Awareness Regarding Benefits Of BIM Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "BIM in Construction Market by Phase of Work, End User, Application and Deployment Model: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global BIM in construction market is expected to reach $7,536.0 million in 2027, from...
IndustrySentinel

Report Study | Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Keratoprosthesis Market

“The latest market research report titled “Keratoprosthesis Market” methodically summarizes key elements of Keratoprosthesis Market research. The report provides an in-depth study of the Keratoprosthesis Market, highlighting the latest growth trends and dynamics in the Keratoprosthesis Market. The report is intended to assist readers in accurately assessing current and future Keratoprosthesis Market scenarios.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Impact of covid-19 on CAT6 & CAT6e Registered Jack market Report to 2026 "“ Industry Demand Analysis and Current Trend

The CAT6 & CAT6e Registered Jack market study offers an in depth assessment of this industry for the forecast period of 20XX-202XX. It draws attention to the growth drivers and catalysts that will augment the total remuneration over the forecast duration. It also lists out the restraints in this domain along with ways to counter the same. The document summarizes various action plans conforming to the existing and future trends to help businesses and other stakeholders enhance their revenue flow in the upcoming years.
Industryonpblog.com

Energy Harvesting Equipment Market Expansion Impacted By COVID 19 By Service By Type Increasing Demand

Energy Harvesting Equipment Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period. The research report on Energy Harvesting Equipment Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region. A number of analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Banking Cloud Services Market Covid-19 Impact In-Depth Industry Analysis 2026

A recent market research report is an in-depth analysis of Global Banking Cloud Services Market. Based on historic growth analysis and current scenario of Banking Cloud Services marketplace, the report intends to offer actionable insights on Global market growth projections. Authenticated data presented in report is based on findings of extensive primary and secondary research. Insights drawn from data serve as excellent tools that facilitate deeper understanding of multiple aspects of Global Banking Cloud Services market. This further helps user with their developmental strategy.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Post Covid-19 Update on Global Fire Trucks Market research report 2021 – Top Impacting Factors and Opportunity Analysis by 2030

A newly proclaimed study on the Post Covid-19 Update on Global Fire Trucks Market report examines various in-depth, important, and inducing factors that describe the market and industry. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are confirmed and revalidated with the help of reliable sources. The analysts who have authored the report took unique and industry-best research and study approach for an in-depth study of the Post Covid-19 Update on Global Fire Trucks market. This report projects demands, Trends, and revenue growth at local & country levels and presents an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2030.
Marketsnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Vulnerability Assessment Services Market Report 2021 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles and Demand Forecasts to 2026 | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

Detailed analysis of the “Vulnerability Assessment Services Market” helps to understand the various types of Vulnerability Assessment Services products that are currently in use, along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future. Global Vulnerability Assessment Services Market research report provides excellent vision to analysis Global as well...
MarketsSentinel

Latest Update 2021: Global Mobile Phone Recycling Service Market by COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Market Research Store

Global Mobile Phone Recycling Service Market Key Players, Business Approaches And Geographical Analysis Amid COVID-19 Pandemic. The report on “Mobile Phone Recycling Service Market published by Market Research Store Overview By Industry Top Manufactures, Trends, Industry Growth, Size, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028” the report come up with 150+ pages PDF with TOC including a list of figures and table.