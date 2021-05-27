Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Royal Caribbean Group Sets June Return For Sailing From The U.S.

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 23 days ago

MIAMI, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Report has received approval to resume sailings from the United States after more than a year of suspended operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 26, the cruise company will mark a long-awaited return with Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Edge departing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

"Cruising from the U.S. is back!" said Richard D. Fain, Royal Caribbean Group chairman and CEO. "After months of working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other government officials, our Healthy Sail Panel and industry partners, we can again offer cruise lovers the chance to enjoy the wonders of cruising. We are truly thankful to reach this special milestone."

The cruise company's return is heralded with a sailing on its much lauded, state-of-the-art, luxury ship Celebrity Edge. The ship was given the go-ahead by the CDC to be the first ship back in the water, meeting all new standards for delivering a safe and healthy cruise experience for guests and crew. The inaugural sailing from Fort Lauderdale sets the stage for Royal Caribbean Group to announce additional itineraries, reviving local U.S. port economies and kick-starting the rebound in cruise tourism around the world.

All sailings will depart with vaccinated crew and everyone over the age of 16 must present proof of vaccination against COVID-19; as of August 1, 2021, all guests ages 12 and older must present proof of vaccination.

About Royal Caribbean Group Royal Caribbean Group is the operating business name for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three global cruise vacation brands: Royal Caribbean International , Celebrity Cruises , and Silversea Cruises . Royal Caribbean Group is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, our brands operate 59 ships with an additional 15 on order as of March 15, 2021. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-caribbean-group-sets-june-return-for-sailing-from-the-us-301300426.html

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
561
Followers
24K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silversea Cruises#Tui Cruises#Cdc#Healthy Sail Panel#Tui Cruises#Hapag Lloyd Cruises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Industrycruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean’s Vaccine Policy by Departure Port

Royal Caribbean, the world’s biggest cruise line, has officially restarted cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas. As they begin to add more cruise ships back in service, their vaccine policy slightly differs depending on where the cruise is leaving from. This is due to states have different laws so Royal Caribbean can’t have the same rules and regulations for all cruises at this time.
Boats & Watercraftscruiseandferry.net

New Royal Caribbean ship to be named Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International has revealed that its next ship will be named Icon of the Seas during the vessel’s steel-cutting ceremony at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. Among the attendees at the ceremony were Richard Fain, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group; Michael Bayley, president and CEO of...
Lifestyletribuneledgernews.com

Royal Caribbean announces "solid plans" to send cruise ships to USVI

Jun. 18—Royal Caribbean Group executives have announced "solid plans to safely return to the U.S. Virgin Islands," according to a news release from Government House. Beginning on July 6, the cruise line has "projected some 213,000 guests will visit by the end of 2021, generating millions in revenues for the territory's small businesses," according to the statement.
Miami, FLcruisefever.net

MSC Cruises Opens August Sailings From Miami for Bookings

MSC Cruises has opened for bookings their first cruises that will resume from the U.S. in more than 15 months. The cruises are open to both vaccinated and non-vaccinated guests. MSC Cruises will start offering sailings from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, beginning in August on MSC Meraviglia....
Boats & WatercraftsTravelDailyNews.com

Royal Caribbean starts construction on revolutionary, Icon Class ship

MIAMI - An iconic day for the cruise industry's next iconic ship took place on Monday, June 14 when Royal Caribbean International marked the start of construction on its first Icon Class ship. To celebrate the milestone, the world's largest cruise line held a steel-cutting ceremony at Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku, where the revolutionary ship's name was revealed as Icon of the Seas.
Boats & Watercraftsmaritime-executive.com

Eight Crew with COVID Causes Royal Caribbean Ship to Delay Sailing

The same week that Royal Caribbean International is marking its return to North American cruising, the company announced that it is also delaying the maiden voyage of its newest cruise ship for a month after crew members aboard the vessel tested positive for COVID-19. Eight crew members tested positive for the virus as part of routine testing aboard the 169,000 gross ton Odyssey of the Seas, which recently arrived in the United States.
Miami, FLwcn247.com

COVID-19 cases delay long-awaited Royal Caribbean cruise

MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean International is postponing for nearly a month one of the highly anticipated first sailings from the U.S. since the pandemic began because eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19. The company said all 1,400 employees aboard the Odyssey of the Seas were vaccinated on June 4, but two weeks had not passed for their bodies to build protection against the virus. The ship was sailing from Fort Lauderdale July 3, but has now been rescheduled for July 31. CEO Michael Bayley says six of the employees who tested positive are asymptomatic and two are mildly sick. They have quarantined all crew members and continue routine testing.
Boats & Watercraftscruisehive.com

Construction Begins on Royal Caribbean’s First LNG-Powered Icon of the Seas

Despite Royal Caribbean being on hold for most ships over the past 15 months, the cruise line continues to move forward with its new Icon-class cruise ship. The first piece of steel was cut today at the shipyard, which officially marks the start of physical construction. The name was also revealed as Icon of the Seas, the first in the fleet to be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
Economyvi.gov

Royal Caribbean Announces Cruise Call Dates to the USVI During Governor’s Community Business Forum

Cruise Giant Projects 213,000 Passengers to Visit and $40 Million in Revenues for Small Businesses by the End of 2021. During the fourth USVI Community Business Forum held virtually on Wednesday, Royal Caribbean Group executives announced solid plans to safely return to the U.S. Virgin Islands beginning on July 6th of this year and projected some 213,000 guests will visit by the end of 2021, generating millions in revenues for the territory’s small businesses.
Boats & Watercraftsmarinelink.com

Meyer Turku Begins Building Royal Caribbean's Next Cruise Ship

Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku on Monday commenced production of Royal Caribbean International's next cruise ship Icon of the Seas. The start of production and the revealing of the ship’s name were celebrated at the shipyard's plate hall, where Meyer Turku CEO Tim Meyer, Chairman of the Board of Meyer Turku , Bernard Meyer, Chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, Richard Fain, and Harri Kulovaara, Executive Vice President of Maritime & Newbuilds, were present. CEO and president of Royal Caribbean International, Michael Bayley, attended remotely.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Group Announces Pricing Of $650 Million Senior Unsecured Notes

MIAMI, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Report (the "Company") today announced that it has priced its private offering of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 4.250% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the "Notes"). The Notes will mature on July 1, 2026. The Notes are expected to be issued on or around June 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.