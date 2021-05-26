Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

Gazette opinion: Congratulations to our Class of 2021

By GAZETTE EDITORIAL BOARD
Billings Gazette
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, seniors from Billings Central High School, West High School, Billings Senior High School and Skyview High School will be graduated. Our heartfelt congratulations go out to a group of students who have been sorely tested during their high school careers, and have endured both personal loss and the loss of significant parts of the usual high school experience.

billingsgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Education
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior High School#Public Opinion#High School Students#Student Life#West High School#Skyview High School#Prom#Team Sports#Public Participation#Self Reliance#Adult Life#Drama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Montana StateBozeman Daily Chronicle

Guest column: Expanding education opportunities for Montana families

Education has been one of the most disrupted sectors by COVID-19. The ripple effects of school closures and remote learning have further put pressure on families and our economy. The Legislature responded by giving more flexibility to students, families, and educators to engage in individualized learning. We began the session...
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana university system ending on-campus mask requirements

Montana's public university system is no longer requiring that masks be worn on its campuses, although colleges are being asked to still consult with local health officials before changing their policies. State Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian on Friday issued a letter to the Board of Regents and other...
Montana StateKULR8

Catching your student up after virtual learning

MONTANA - While most students are back in the classroom, the impacts from virtual learning still linger. Based on a study from Stanford University, the average students is at least three months behind in math and reading. The study said it could take years to make up for that loss.
Montana StateSidney Herald

MSU College of Agriculture seeks nominations for outstanding leaders

Montana State University’s College of Agriculture is seeking nominations for the Outstanding Agricultural Leader award, which will be presented during the annual Celebrate Agriculture Weekend Nov. 12-13 at MSU. The award recognizes individuals, families or businesses that have gone above and beyond for the Montana agricultural industry in the realms...
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Thanks for successful National Day of Prayer

As the Billings City coordinator for National Day of Prayer taskforce, I want to extend my deepest appreciation for the outstanding turnout we had on May 6, this year’s National Day of Prayer. To see a combination of more than 200 people gathered on the courthouse lawn and at our new Billings House of Prayer brought me to tears many times throughout the day. Prayer leaders offered up deep and heartfelt prayers, and our government leaders read proclamations commemorating the day. Those gathered joined in either silent or small group prayers. It was an honor and privilege to lead this gathering.
Billings, MTPosted by
NewsTalk 95.5

It’s a No Brainer to Support This Billings Event

With so many charitable organizations in the world, sometimes it's really difficult to decide which one or ones to support. I have a few charities that I like to support and a few of those include, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The Shriners Hospitals for Children, and the Boys & Girls Clubs. St. Jude because I've seen first hand the incredible work that they do and the many lives they have saved and are changing worldwide with their research. I support the Shriners because my sister needed their services when she was young. She has a brittle bone disease, so she spent many years at The Shrines Hospitals for surgeries and treatment. As for the Boys & Girls Clubs, all of my kids went to the Boys & Girls Clubs in the summertime when school was out. I also had the very distinct pleasure of serving on the board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County for a few years and it was something I am very glad I got to experience.
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Gazette opinion: First day of fundraising for Stagecoach Trail is promising

Billings TrailNet already has done so much for the city that it was amazing to see the nonprofit begin fundraising last week for what will be one of its crowning achievements — the Stagecoach Trail, a $4 million vision that will connect to the soon-to-be built Skyline Trail at the roundabout intersecting Highway 3 and Zimmerman Trail, and will travel down the Rims to Rimrock Road.
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Burlington Park needs better bathrooms

I just watched my granddaughter play baseball at the Burlington Central Little League Park. I needed to use the bathroom, however the main bathrooms are out of order, in fact they don’t even have door handles. So, I walked over to the one porta-potty (for three baseball fields) and it was full of human waste. Now, I (all of us taxpayers) need to understand why the main bathrooms aren’t working properly.