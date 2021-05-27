Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

CDC investigates rare cases of heart inflammation in vaccinated teens

q13fox.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC is sending investigators to Washington to help the state look into a small number of cases. Health officials do not yet know if they are linked to the vaccine.

www.q13fox.com
State
Washington State
#Cdc#Inflammation#Vaccine#Cdc
Health
Vaccines
Diseases & Treatments
Public Healthalaturkanews.com

CDC panel confirms “likely” association between mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and rare cases of heart in…

A CDC advisory panel says there is a "likely" connection between mRNA coronavirus vaccines and rare cases of heart inflammation. But as Omar Villafranca reports, health officials say the benefits still outweigh the risks and are urging young people to roll up their sleeves. Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, an infectious disease physician at John Cochran VA Medical Center, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss vaccination efforts in the U.S. and abroad. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
Saginaw, MIPosted by
Cars 108

Saginaw Boy’s Death Being Investigated by CDC for Possible Connection to COVID Vaccine

A 13-year-old Saginaw boy has died and investigators from the Centers for Disease Control are investigating to find out if there is a possible link to the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Saginaw County Health Department, the boy died on Thursday (6/17) just three days after receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials did not specify to Flint's WJRT-TV whether the teen had received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
Arizona Stateyourvalley.net

Arizona reports 626 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona continue to see a bump in new daily COVID-19 case numbers. The state dashboard reported Thursday 626 new confirmed cases and 7 more deaths. For the past week, new daily case numbers had risen from more than 300 to over 400. The state...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Why COVID's Delta variant could be the greatest threat to vaccinated people

Scientists have long worried that a variant of the coronavirus would be more dangerous than the original virus in three ways: it would be more transmissible, cause more severe disease, and evade the protection of existing vaccines. 'The nightmare is a variant that meets all three conditions,' said Bob Wachter, chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.
Diseases & Treatmentschildrenshealthdefense.org

Study: Fewer Cases of Autism, Allergies in Unvaccinated Children

The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. A peer-reviewed study published this month in the Journal of Translational Science found children who were fully or partially vaccinated were diagnosed with autism, severe allergies, gastrointestinal disorders, asthma, recurring ear infections and ADD/ADHD more often than children who were completely unvaccinated.
Behind Viral Videostalesbuzz.com

‘Single most qualified’ mRNA expert speaks about vaccine risks after YouTube bans his video

The man who invented the mRNA technology used in some coronavirus vaccines says he was censored by YouTube for sharing his concerns on the vaccines in a podcast. “[O]ne of my concerns are that the government is not being transparent with us about what those risks are. And so, I’m of the opinion that people have the right to decide whether to accept a vaccine or not, especially since these are experimental vaccines,” said Dr. Robert Malone during a Wednesday segment on Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, saying YouTube deleted a video of him speaking about the associated risks.
KidsPosted by
The Charleston Press

Monster mother arrested for forcing adopted 6-year-old daughter into more than 470 unnecessary treatments and surgeries

Monster mother from Washington was arrested and now faces multiple charges after being accused for forcing her 6-year-old adopted daughter into more than 470 unnecessary surgeries and treatments authorities say. The mother, later identified by police as 31-year-old S. Hartman, is facing multiple charges including assault of a child and...
Michigan State9&10 News

Michigan Health Officials Report 153 New Coronavirus Cases, 28 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 153 new cases of the coronavirus and 28 additional deaths. However, the MDHHS reports that 24 of those deaths were identified during a review of vital records. In total, Michigan has had 893,909 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 19,692 total confirmed covid-related deaths. As of...