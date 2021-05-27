Cancel
Noir sidescroller Backbone releases in June, stars a raccoon PI

By Andy Chalk
Backbone is a gritty noir adventure game in which you'll step into the worn shoes of Howard Lotor, a private investigator living in the dilapidated, dystopian city of Vancouver, a place locked in the grip of an oppressive caste system that shows no mercy to anyone who dares step out of line. After years of barely scraping by, Lotor finds himself caught up in a mystery unlike any other he's seen before—one that threatens to shake the city to its core.

#Raccoon#Noir#Adventure Game#Backbone#The Microsoft Store
