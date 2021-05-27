Noir sidescroller Backbone releases in June, stars a raccoon PI

Backbone is a dystopian pixel art detective adventure where you must uncover a cinematic noir mystery in the underbelly of animal society. From the classic point-and-clicks to the more recent walking simulators, narrative adventure games are plentiful nowadays. Backbone, a Kickstarter project announced in 2018, tries to stand out from the crowd. A dark noir tale in a dystopian future starring anthropomorphic animals and rendered in beautiful pixel art does sound and look suitably different. Backbone releases on PC on June 8 (and will be available on Gamepass for PC) with other major platforms to follow in 2021. We spent about six hours of hard detective work in the dirty outskirts of Vancouver, B.C. ("the City" in the game) with Backbone, a beautiful but deceiving adventure.