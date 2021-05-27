Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Yum! Brands Undertakes To Acquire Dragontail Systems, An Innovator In Kitchen Order Management And Delivery Technology

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 23 days ago

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) - Get Report (Yum! Brands) and Dragontail Systems Limited (ASX: DTS) (Dragontail), an innovative provider of technology solutions for the food industry, announced today that they have entered into a binding agreement under which Yum! Brands would acquire Dragontail by way of a share scheme of arrangement in accordance with Australian corporations law (referred to as the Scheme).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526006170/en/

If the Scheme is successfully implemented, the addition of Dragontail to Yum! Brands' growing technology portfolio is intended to give Yum! Brands the ability to scale Dragontail's artificial intelligence (AI) kitchen order management and delivery technology globally.

Australia-based Dragontail's platform is focused on optimizing and managing the entire food preparation process from order through delivery. Its AI-based solution automates the kitchen flow combined with the process of dispatching drivers. The technology can also operate with outside food delivery partners. In addition, Dragontail's platform offers consumer-facing capabilities that enable customers to track their order.

"With Dragontail, we expect to tap into the power of AI to accelerate and further enhance our delivery technology capabilities, especially at Pizza Hut, and optimize the end-to-end food preparation process," said Chris Turner, Chief Financial Officer, Yum! Brands.

Dragontail's Managing Director, Ido Levanon, commented, "Yum! Brands and Dragontail have been working in a fruitful collaboration for years. Dragontail's Board of Directors fully supports this transaction, which it considers to be an attractive opportunity for its shareholders. It will also provide Yum! Brands with innovative technology. The activities of Dragontail and Yum! Brands are complementary, the synergy is natural and we bless the completion of the acquisition."

Dragontail's platform is currently deployed across nearly 1,500 Pizza Hut restaurants in over 10 countries. If the Scheme is successfully implemented, Yum! Brands intends to scale and offer Dragontail's platform to its brands around the world over time.

In addition to its kitchen order management and delivery technology, Yum! Brands' purchase of Dragontail would also bring in house other Dragontail emerging technologies.

Completion of the acquisition of Dragontail under the transaction documents will mark Yum! Brands' third technology acquisition in 2021. In March, Yum! Brands acquired the business of Kvantum, Inc., an AI-based consumer insights and marketing performance analytics company with a proven track record of adding significant value in enabling data-driven decisions to drive return on advertising dollars and increase sales. That same month, Yum! Brands also acquired Tictuk Technologies, a leading omnichannel ordering and marketing platform company offering more ways for consumers globally to access and order KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill through text, social media and other conversational channels.

Under terms of the transaction documents, Yum! Brands has agreed to pay A$93.5 million in cash for all of the issued share capital in Dragontail (on a fully diluted basis). The proposed acquisition of Dragontail by Yum! Brands, which is to be implemented by way of an Australian share scheme of arrangement in accordance with the transaction documents and Australian corporate law, is conditional on, amongst other matters, Australian Federal Court approval and approval by Dragontail shareholders and certain other regulatory waivers and rulings. Accordingly, based on the indicative transaction timetable (which is indicative only and subject to change) and assuming all requisite transaction conditions have been satisfied or waived, Yum! Brands expects the acquisition of Dragontail to close by the end of the third quarter of 2021.

Yum! Brands estimates that this all-cash acquisition will have an immaterial impact to its 2021 financial results.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 50,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories, making it a leader in global retail development primarily operating the company's brands - KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell - global leaders of the chicken, pizza and Mexican-style food categories. The Company's family of brands also includes The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. Yum! Brands was included on the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. In 2020, Yum! Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and was ranked among the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media.

About Dragontail

Dragontail is revolutionizing the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) and foodservice industry with its Algo Platform, which uses a sophisticated algorithm to optimize and manage the entire food preparation process from order to delivery. The Algo Platform fully automates and streamlines the kitchen flow with a view to delivering immediate and significant returns on investment to fast food and quick service restaurants.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions or projections concerning future results or events, including, without limitation, the projected closing of the transaction, the anticipated benefits of the transaction, and the anticipated impact of the transaction on Yum! Brands' 2021 results. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. We cannot assure you that any of the expectations, estimates or projections expressed herein will be achieved. Numerous factors related to the transaction could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, including the approval of the transaction by regulatory authorities, the Court or Dragontail's shareholders; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the definitive agreement between the parties; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction on Yum!'s and Dragontail's business relationships, operating results and business generally; the risk that the proposed transaction may disrupt current plans and operations and the potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the proposed transaction; the ability to achieve the synergies and value creation contemplated; Yum!'s ability to promptly and effectively integrate Dragontail's businesses; the risk that operating costs and business disruption (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees) may be greater than expected; the assumption of unexpected risks and liabilities; the diversion of and attention of management of both Yum! and Dragontail on transaction-related issues; and the other factors discussed in "Risk Factors" in Yum!'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent filings with the SEC made by Yum!, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. Yum! assumes no obligation to update the information in the communication, except as otherwise required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526006170/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
561
Followers
24K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Food Delivery#Food Industry#Pizza Hut#Board Of Directors#Kvantum Inc#Tictuk Technologies#Taco Bell#The Habit Burger Grill#Australian Federal Court#Brands Inc#Mexican#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
KFC
Related
BusinessSupermarket News

Instacart hires Laura Jones to lead brand marketing

Former Uber executive Laura Jones has joined online delivery giant Instacart as vice president of brand and marketing. Instacart said yesterday that Jones will lead the San Francisco-based company’s central brand and marketing functions, spanning creative, brand marketing, brand media, product marketing, partner marketing and marketing operations. Reporting to Chief Operating Officer Asha Sharma, she is charged with “shaping and defining a cohesive brand” across all aspects of the business, according to Instacart.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Geode Capital Management LLC Has $507.94 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 86,937 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $507,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

B2B eCommerce Platforms, B2B Payments Drive Startup Funding

B2B payments efficiencies are the goals for several of the B2B FinTechs that landed in this week’s venture capital roundup, with one FinTech targeting the freight and logistics sector taking the lead. But B2B eCommerce was the highlight of the group, with B2B eCommerce platforms and related solutions accounting for half of the funding rounds seen this week.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Steve Lightman Transitions To Special Advisor

Grown Rogue International Inc. (" Grown Rogue" or the " Company") (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a multi-state cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan, today announced the transition of Steve Lightman to Special Advisor to Obie Strickler, the Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Lightman has resigned as an independent director of Grown Rogue.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Evaluate And Track Engineering Companies | View Company Insights For 1,000 Engineering Service Providers | BizVibe

BizVibe has made available 1,000+ company profiles for the engineering services category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this category are primarily engaged in providing various types of engineering services (such as structural engineering, environmental engineering, aerospace engineering, etc.). Each profile is free to view and packed with high-quality...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

IYellow Group Announces Merge, Unveils Rebranding

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader in accessibility services and technology, iYellow Group, announced today the merging of its subsidiaries, TCS Interpreting, TCSAccess, and iYellow Captions. The transition is marked by a major rebranding. The group is an evolution of Abacus N Bytes, Inc., a technology store founded by...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

1Digital® Agency Is Your Shopify SEO Agency

MIAMI, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses that use the Shopify platform are already off to a good start. Shopify comes with a great suite of built-in tools for creating an e-commerce website. While these tools can help businesses get a lot done, it can be hard to improve SEO rankings for a Shopify website using only built-in tools. Search engine optimization is one of the most effective forms of digital marketing and working with a Shopify SEO agency like 1Digital ® is one of the best ways to get the most out of any Shopify store.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Ketamine One Engages Various Providers Of Investor Relations And Media Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited ("Ketamine One" or the "Company") (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments and associated research, is pleased to announce that it has recently engaged a small number of arm's length service providers to assist with investor relations, media and public awareness.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Data Center Fire Detection And Suppression Market Report 2020-2025: Leading Suppliers Include 3M, Johnson Controls, United Technologies, Minimax, Xtralis, And Danfoss Group

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The data center fire detection and suppression market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the period 2020-2025.The...
MLSPosted by
TheStreet

Marty Reed Joins CRMLS As Chief Innovation And Strategy Officer

CHINO HILLS, Calif., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS) expanded its C-suite today with the hiring of Marty Reed as Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer. Boasting a long track record of organized real estate experience, Reed most recently served as Senior Vice President of Business Operations at Black Knight Data & Analytics.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Inhibikase Therapeutics Announces Closing Of Follow-On Offering Of Common Stock

ATLANTA, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (Inhibikase), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to modify the course of Parkinson's disease and related disorders inside and outside of the brain, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 15 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $3.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Inhibikase from the public offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Inhibikase, were $45 million. Inhibikase has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock, at the public offering price less discounts and commissions.
Businessgrocerydive.com

Instacart taps Uber exec for top brand and marketing role

Instacart announced on Thursday that former Uber executive Laura Jones is now the e-commerce firm’s vice president of brand and marketing. Jones was most recently Uber’s global head of marketing for its Rides business, according to the press release. Jones is Instacart's latest hire from top companies like Facebook, Amazon...
Economyrestaurantdive.com

How Yum Brands generates sales, cultural impact with a three-pronged marketing framework

Marketers can no longer afford to excel at just one aspect of their business as demands around technology and brand-building converge in the digital era. Learning to smartly leverage existing strengths — such as a recognizable mascot or tagline — while focusing more energy on addressing weaknesses, like a lack of tech capabilities, is key to achieving growth in today's market. At least, that's the theory driving the Relevance, Ease, Distinctiveness (R.E.D.) Marketing strategy that's helped quick-service restaurant giant Yum Brands better ingrain Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut into culture while fortifying sales.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,422 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
RetailMarietta Daily Journal

Venzee's Mesh Connector™ Technology Simplifies Content Distribution and Increases Global Sales for Enterprise Client

Venzee helps client transform their business by automating syndication processes and unlocking infinite product data expression. CHICAGO, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) ("Venzee" or the "Company"), the leading product content platform used by consumer brands to syndicate critical, consumer-facing product information to any global retailer, received a valuable case study from a luxury canvas art brand that operates with global retail distribution.
Businessaithority.com

Pipedrive Appoints Experienced Technology Industry Leader Dominic Allon As CEO

Pipedrive, the leading CRM platform for sales and marketing teams, announced that experienced technology executive Dominic Allon will join the company as CEO effective August 2, 2021. Allon will succeed the leadership of Sergei Anikin, CTO, and Michael Schrezenmaier, COO, who have been managing the company as Interim Co-CEOs for...
IndustryTechCrunch

Delivery service Gopuff acquires rideOS for $115 million

This acquisition comes just a few months after the Philadelphia-based startup announced a $1.15 billion funding round at a $8.9 billion valuation, up from $3.9 billion in October. Last fall, the company also raised $380 million and bought BevMo, a beverage retailer. Gopuff did not share its updated valuation with this new acquisition.
Businessirei.com

Brookfield Asset Management buys science, innovation and technology real estate platform

A fund managed by Brookfield Asset Management has acquired Arlington, a U.K. science, innovation and technology real estate platform, from TPG Real Estate Partners (TREP), the dedicated real estate equ ity platform of global alternative asset firm TPG, for £714 million (€834 million/$993million). Arlington’s 36 assets are primarily concentrated within campus sites in the U.K.’s Oxford-Cambridge-London “Golden Triangle,” Europe’s leading research and development destination. With a portfolio comprising 1.6 million square feet of standing assets and 1 million square feet of near-term development potential, Brookfield will leverage its development expertise and global relationships in the sector to further build out centers of excellence, given the increasing demand for this fast-growing sector. Arlington has an experienced management team with intimate knowledge of the sector and an established asset management platform.