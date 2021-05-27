Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

One Woman Hospitalized Following a Church Shooting in New York

By Busayo Ogunjimi
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 23 days ago

One woman ended up hospitalized following a shooting in Rochester, New York City. While the suspect remains at large, investigators released shocking details about the incident.

The Iglesia Ebenezer Church in Rochester, New York, witnessed a devastating event on Tuesday evening. At about 8 pm on the said day, gunfire erupted within the premises, sending worshippers scampering for safety.

At least one person suffered injuries as a result. The victim, a 47-year-old woman resident in Rochester, was worshiping inside the church when the shooting spree commenced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31r84g_0aCcAeAv00

When officers arrived, they found her inside, with at least one gunshot wound on her upper body ruled as non-life-threatening. An ambulance transported the woman to the Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Jack Watson of News 8 WROC reported that the church's building was also struck by gunfire. Officers believe the attacker fired the shots from outside the building, as revealed by the ongoing investigations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c3xyL_0aCcAeAv00

Rochester police do not believe the public was in any more danger associated with the incident. They urged anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspect to contact them at 911.

In a later tweet, Watson disclosed that authorities were yet to access the damages done to the building and estimate the cost. A motive for the shooting is yet to be established.

He intended the shooting as a means of bringing back segregation.

#BREAKING: One person is in the hospital tonight after a shooting at a Rochester church.https://t.co/Ri93hzOU79

— News 8 WROC (@News_8) May 26, 2021

Lt. Michael Ciulla of the Rochester Police Department confirmed they were in the early stages of the investigation and could not determine the intended target. Reporting crews at the scene spotted several shell casings scattered outside the church.

The attack on the Rochester church is reminiscent of another church shooting that took place in 2015, resulting in nine fatalities.

The suspect, Dylan Roof, stormed the Mother Emmanuel Church in Charleston and opened fire on the church members during a bible study session. All the victims were Black.

Following his arrest, Roof told the FBI that he intended the shooting as a means of bringing back segregation or orchestrating a race war. The incident had the reverse impact, as many states decided to take down confederate flags and monuments from statehouses.

While most family members of the fatal victims offered Roof forgiveness during his court appearance days later, the gunman showed no sign of repentance. Appearing before a juror in 2017, Roof, 22 at the time, remained firm on his belief, insisting he felt his actions were necessary.

Teen drowns at Canawaugus Park in Scottsville, woman hospitalized after shooting at Rochester church, Monroe County Legislature adopts law to curb dirt bikes, ATVs on public roads, heat, humidity & storms return Wednesday plus more to start your day. #ROChttps://t.co/JU6gHnzFzI

— News 8 WROC (@News_8) May 26, 2021

He failed to plead for his life after several chances. He was eventually sentenced to death by lethal injection, making him the first person in history to face execution for a federal hate crime.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
252K+
Followers
27K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Rochester, NY
New York City, NY
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Roof
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hate Crime#Fbi#Segregation#News 8 Wroc#Fbi#Monroe County Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent CrimesPosted by
Amomama

2 NJ Brothers, 17 & 19, Accused of Killing a Man Whose Body Was Found in Philadelphia Woods

Two teenage brothers in New Jersey have been accused of killing a man whose body was discovered in the woods. Authorities have charged them with homicide. Authorities charged two New Jersey brothers for killing a man. In a statement, District Attorney Matt Weintraub revealed the two brothers Joshua, 17, and Anthony Gamble, 19, are being charged with conspiracy and other related crimes.
Public SafetyPosted by
Amomama

Firefighters Rescue Teen from Chimney after an Unsuccessful Attempt to Enter a Locked House

A teen in Nevada had a rough morning as she got stuck in her family home’s chimney while trying to sneak back into the house after getting locked out. An 18-year-old woman was successfully rescued from the chimney, where she got stuck trying to sneak back into her house in the wee hours of the morning. The Henderson Fire Department was able to get her out without any injuries.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Amomama

Tennessee Man Arrested for Murder after Attempting to Sell His GF's Car with Her Body in the Backseat

A Tennessee resident was charged with homicide after trying to sell his girlfriend's car. Reports showed that the body of his girlfriend was found in the vehicle. After investigations, 31-Year-Old Robert Miquel Johnson was charged with homicide in the murder of his girlfriend, Pamela Paz. Metro police statement revealed that he killed the young lady and dumbed are body at Briley Parkway overpass.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Amomama

Woman Allegedly Made Her Daughter, 4, Stand in a Room for 3 Days as Punishment before She Died

Malikah Bennett has been charged with murder and child abuse after she made her 4-year-old daughter stand in a room for three days, which resulted in the child's death. A mother identified as Malikah Bennett has been arrested after she made her 4-year-old daughter, Majelic Young, stand in the laundry room as punishment for three days which eventually led to her death.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Amomama

Parents Recall the 'Scary' Moment of Giving Birth to Their Baby on the Side of the Road in Tennessee

Childbirth usually takes place in a hospital, but that was not the case for a Tennessee couple who had to pull over on a highway for the birth of their baby. Parents Gayla and Ryan Thompson shared their incredible birth story with WKRN News 2, which involve giving birth to their second son on the side of I-440 in Nashville on their way to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
AccidentsPosted by
Amomama

Missing 55-Year-Old Alaska Hiker Found after Asking for Help as Multiple Bears Attacked Her

A Palmer resident, Fina Kiefer, who went missing, was found with juries after a rescue team was dispatched to search for her on the trail. Kiefer was a solo hiker. Missing 55-year-old Alaska hiker was found after asking for help as multiple bears attacked her. The Alaska Department of Public Safety, State Troopers released intel on a search and rescue mission at Pioneer Ridge Trail for Kiefer.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Wife Was Making Breakfast

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a wife making breakfast for her husband when he rushed into the room yelling out instructions. Little did she know that he had a motive behind his action. One day a wife was making breakfast for her husband. She decided to make his favorite, fried eggs...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Amomama

Woman Recalls Meeting with Infamous Green River Killer Several Times 40 Years Ago at Night

A woman, Jill McCabe Johnson, recounted the chilling encounters she had years ago with a serial killer unbeknownst to her and ended up having a one-night stand with him. Jill McCabe Johnson recalled meeting with the infamous Green River Killer several times 40 years ago at night. Johnson penned an essay on Slate about the multiple interactions she had with Gary Ridgway.