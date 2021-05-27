Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Florida Panthers Host Ceremonial Groundbreaking At Fort Lauderdale War Memorial

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 23 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Panthers held a ceremonial groundbreaking today in celebration of the organization's $65 million revitalization of the Fort Lauderdale War Memorial Auditorium and construction of a new state-of-the-art practice and community ice facility.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, District 2 Commissioner Steven Glassman as well as distinguished South Florida community and business leaders joined Florida Panthers Chairman, Owner & Governor Vincent J. Viola and CEO & President Matt Caldwell in sharing exciting new project announcements, including an extension of a long-standing partnership between the Panthers and Baptist Health South Florida with the naming of the 'Baptist Health IcePlex.'

Slated to debut in Summer 2022, the Baptist Health IcePlex will feature two regulation-sized indoor ice rinks, including a dedicated public rink offering a robust variety of youth and adult hockey programs, public skating, and figure skating for community members of all ages. The Panthers official practice rink will feature stadium seating for up to 1,000 fans during practices and training camps, which will be free and open to the public, and further support community programming.

"We are incredibly excited to strengthen our already rewarding partnership with the Florida Panthers with the renovation of a community landmark, which will be known as the Baptist Health Iceplex," said Javier Hernandez-Lichtl, CEO of Baptist Health's Doctors Hospital and Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute. "The vision for this facility aligns with our organization's values to not just serve as a trusted healthcare provider, but to engage and empower the community through unique programs, services and partnerships that will bring new opportunities for the Panthers and the community at large for years to come."

During the event, the Panthers also announced the Baptist Health IcePlex as the future home of the Florida Panthers Foundation Youth Hockey Scholarship Program with a special jersey presentation to introduce the Scholarship's first young recipients. Created in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County to increase access, inclusion, and diverse representation within the sport of hockey in South Florida, the Scholarship Program will cover the full cost of skating and hockey training, equipment, practice clinics, and more for each of the 10 selected boys & girls, ages 7-10, throughout their entire hockey journey.

Upon its completion, the 144,000 sq. ft. venue will also house South Florida's first-of-its-kind ballroom setup performance theater, with plans for a 10-year agreement with Live Nation as the official programming partner. Under the stewardship of the veteran-owned and led Florida Panthers, the War Memorial Auditorium will also continue to serve as an honored tribute to Broward County's fallen military heroes and ceremonial front door for this new world-class complex.

"The community has been at the heart of this project from its inception," said Mr. Viola. "As we begin a new chapter here in this great city, from the bottom of my heart and my wife Teresa's heart, we are very honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to serve this community."

"This is a tremendous day for the city of Fort Lauderdale as we begin the construction of a new and improved War Memorial Auditorium campus," Mayor Dean J. Trantalis said. "Through a unique partnership with the Florida Panthers, we are expanding recreational opportunities to the community with ice rinks available to the public, expanding business development by attracting the Panthers training facility and youth program to our community, and ensuring a future of family-friendly programming at War Memorial that is accessible to all members of our community. I look forward to returning here about a year from now and re-opening this incredible venue."

To stay in touch with the latest project and construction updates, please visit FTLWarMemorial.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @FTLWarMemorial. Click here to access high-res renderings.

About the Fort Lauderdale War Memorial Auditorium Standing as a tribute to military heroes on the western end of Fort Lauderdale's 93-acre Holiday Park, the historic War Memorial Auditorium first opened in 1950 as a popular music and entertainment venue, drawing U.S. Presidents and celebrity icons from Buddy Holly to world boxing champion Héctor Camacho over the decades.

About Baptist Health South Florida Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, more than 23,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-panthers-host-ceremonial-groundbreaking-at-fort-lauderdale-war-memorial-301300451.html

SOURCE Florida Panthers Hockey Club, Ltd.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
561
Followers
24K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Owner#Ceo#Baptist Health#Doctors Hospital#Scholarship#The Boys Girls Clubs#The Scholarship Program#Boys Girls#Live Nation#Buddy Holly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
Politics
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
Florida Statetravelawaits.com

9 Best Bars In Fort Lauderdale, Florida To Kick Back And Relax

Exploring new and interesting bars and cocktail lounges is a fun way to kick back, relax, and enjoy your well-deserved vacation. Whether your preferred style is an uber-chic roof bar, Prohibition-era speakeasy, a raucous dive bar with a live band, or an elegant lounge with a view, Fort Lauderdale has amped up its bar scene and you will find your new favorite spot for an adult beverage break.
Fort Lauderdale, FLcommercialsearch.com

Feldman Equities Picks Up Fort Lauderdale Asset for $59M

Acquired with crowdfunding capital, the corporate park achieved the Cypress Creek submarket’s highest price per square foot over the last decade. A joint venture between a DRA Advisors-managed fund and Banyan Street Capital has sold Pinnacle Corporate Park, a Class A office portfolio in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for $58.9 million. An entity managed by Feldman Equities acquired the two-building, 259,458-square-foot asset with capital raised through crowdfunding platform Crowdstreet.com.
Florida Stateprofilemiamire.com

305 Concepts' Coyo Taco Signs Two New Leases In South Miami and Fort Lauderdale To Continue South Florida Expansion

As the retail and hospitality market continues to experience a rapid recovery in South Florida, regional F&B powerhouse 305 Concepts has executed two new Coyo Taco leases for locations in Downtown Fort Lauderdale and South Miami. The popular restaurant, which leads its sector, has multiple locations in South Florida and abroad and is known for its highly rated authentic Mexican street food. Colliers’ Jenny Gefen, Director - Retail, represented Coyo Taco in both of the transactions.
Homestead, FLworldredeye.com

Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale Hosts The Ferrari Club of America with Private Rally to Ferrari Challenge Races at Homestead Miami Speedway

Homestead, FL – June 11, 2021 – On a beautiful South Florida afternoon, the Ferrari Club of America Fort Lauderdale members gathered at Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale for the most anticipated event of the year, the Ferrari Challenge Race series at Homestead Miami Speedway. FCA members were part of a private group drive to Homestead, where they showed up in true Ferrari fashion. As they arrived, the high speed race action was well underway and in between races, Ferrari clients were invited to take to the track in their own vehicles to join the action. As Race 2 began, the green flag waved into the South Florida sunset as the engines roared into the purple and orange horizon. The Winner’s Circle became the podium party of the century as racers, spectators and team owners alike joined in the celebration and partied the night away. This is only a taste of what Ferrari has to offer as they gear up for Formula 1 racing with the Miami Grand Prix taking place in the summer of 2022.
Broward County, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Major Delays At Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport

BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you are flying out of FLL today, or waiting for a flight to arrive, prepare for delays. FlightAware is reporting significant delays at the airport. The off FLL flight board confirms the FlightAware report. According to FlightAware’s Misery Map, 121 flights are delayed […] The article Major Delays At Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
DarrylBrooks

There is Only One Way to See Fort Lauderdale, Florida

We have visited Fort Lauderdale, Florida, many times, either as its own destination or before and after a cruise. The hotels we chose ranged from south of Port Everglades up to Lauderdale by the Sea, but there is one thing in common: every trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida shared, and that is how we chose to see the sites.
Florida Statetravelawaits.com

9 Best Restaurants To Try In Fort Lauderdale, Florida For Every Budget

Where to eat when we are on vacation is an important part of the getaway experience. We have put together a smattering of fun and eclectic dining options in Fort Lauderdale for you to ponder. While Miami has long been the foodie capital of Florida, Fort Lauderdale’s food scene is breaking out. With new restaurants opening regularly and tourists looking for a getaway that isn’t quite as hectic as Miami, Fort Lauderdale is filling the void with splurge options for a great night out and budget-friendly pizza when you have the entire gang.
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

An eight-story plunge: One of the world’s tallest diving platforms is coming to South Florida

The tallest diving platform in the western hemisphere soon will stand in Fort Lauderdale. Experienced divers will be able to plunge the equivalent of nearly eight stories from the 27-meter tower at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Complex. The rest of us will be able to climb to the top and contemplate it — without jumping. The tower’s top level was set in place Thursday. With five more pieces to ...
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Entrepreneur Pays $20.4 Million for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Mansion

A Balinese-inspired estate outfitted with a putting green and a private beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, sold Monday for $20.4 million. The eight-figure sale price makes it the most expensive home to change hands in Bay Colony, an upscale gated yachting community in the city that's comprised exclusively of waterfront homes and guarded with armed guards, according to Compass agent Tim Elmes of the Elmes Group, who handled both sides of the deal.
Fort Lauderdale, FLFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

World-class high diving tower installed in Fort Lauderdale | PHOTOS

The platform at the 27-meter level of a newly-installed diving tower is installed at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Complex on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The high diving tower will be the first of it's kind in the western hemisphere; the only other one in the world is in Zhaoqing, China. The tower will accommodate springboard diving at 1-meter and 3-meter heights, platform diving at 1-meter, 3-meter, 5-meter, 7.5-meter and 10-meter heights and high diving at 15-meter, 20-meter, 24-meter and 27-meter heights. The tower is the first ever to be made of precast concrete (96 pieces weighing 1.44 million pounds) with steel reinforcement and has 162 stairs from top to bottom. The aquatic center, which has been undergoing a complete renovation, is scheduled for substantial completion in September of 2022. The crowning piece of the 27-meter diving platform will be installed at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Complex.