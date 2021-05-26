This is an amazing group of artists all generously donating their proceeds from these recordings to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund to support NRBQ founding member/bassist/songwriter Joey Spampinato with his current health issues. Joey’s wife Kami Lyle and producer Sheldon Gomberg rallied a group of musicians that’s as arguably as strong as any you’ll find for a tribute album when it was revealed that Joey was battling cancer. Those familiar with NRBQ, founded in 1969, know that the band played so many different genres that a pop song could sit aside a zydeco tune or even free jazz styled on Sun Ra. The early lineups of NRBQ lasted 40 years and Spampinato’s influence spread to such high profile artists as Keith Richards and Paul McCartney. So, this a tribute album that stands above most not only for the caliber of artists appearing but the quality of Spampinato’s songs, 14 in total, rich with joyous, melodic hooks and lyrics ringing with empathy.