2021 Wedding Bliss For Lucky Couple Versus 2020 Wedding Bust

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many couples postponed their weddings worldwide in 2020 due to the pandemic, but this summer's wedding season is sure to be booming with couples making up for the lost time. The West Bottoms plans to kick off the wedding season by helping a lucky couple with a derailed wedding get it back on track by awarding a free wedding. The couple will be selected from posts submitted to the West Bottoms on Facebook.

The winning couple will receive a beautiful diamond engagement ring and wedding bands from Helzberg Diamonds, a romantic wedding setting on the streets of the historic district, and an ordained Helzberg associate will officiate through their Hitched at Helzberg program (normally only available in-stores). In addition, the couple will receive a reception dinner for ten from Chef J's BBQ and table decorated by Dusted Attic, a cake, flower bouquet, boutonniere, and a headband of flowers from Full Moon Productions, gift bags for guests from Serendipity, a selfie station created by Robin's Nest, and a $250 gift basket for the couple from Sincerely Ellis.

Beyond the Wedding Bliss Giveaway valued at roughly $9000, the First Friday Weekend-themed Brides in the Bottoms event organizers plan to display new bridal gowns around the district and sell them for $200 each. They'll also start Friday and Saturday mornings with a complimentary Bride and Bestie Yoga session under the 12 th Street Bridge. Food Trucks and activities are planned outside and Helzberg Diamonds will offer a ring toss for fun prizes.

Inside, next to Java Garage, Helzberg Diamonds will provide free ring cleaning and ear piercings in addition to showing a collection of some of their new jewelry. West Bottoms stores around the 13-block district have restocked their wares ranging from quality furnishings, décor, furniture, clothing, vintage, antiques, and more for shoppers to find gifts as well as décor, jewelry, and fashion for their own enjoyment.

"We've already seen an uptick of interest to book our wedding venue at the Rumely Event Space as couples are hustling to get their weddings rescheduled," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, West Bottoms spokesperson for the district. "We know many couples experienced hardships, so we thought it was fitting to give away an impromptu wedding. A winner will be announced next Tuesday, and their wedding will be on Saturday."

About the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District:

The West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than 25 stores and restaurants. Many of its large, multi-story buildings have histories starting over 120 years ago. These repurposed, vast spaces form the largest, year-round, indoor vintage entertainment district. The West Bottoms is the destination for interior decorators and designers, collectors, and consumers seeking stylish décor and gift options with history and patina that cannot be replicated. The new Full Moon Escape Rooms add another adventure option in the area. westbottoms.com

Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12871271

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-wedding-bliss-for-lucky-couple-versus-2020-wedding-bust-301300402.html

SOURCE Historic West Bottoms Entertainment District

