UK unveils contract details for new Women’s Basketball assistant, Gail Goestenkors
Top assistant coaches don’t come cheap. Gail Goestenkors, the new assistant under head coach Kyra Elzy for the Kentucky Women’s Basketball Team, will be worth every penny. On Wednesday, the University of Kentucky unveiled the contract details for Goestenkors, who was announced as a member of the Wildcat coaching staff back on April 26. Exactly one month later, we now know the full contract details for the 2015 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.kentuckysportsradio.com