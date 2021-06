Susan May Raske, age 73, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 17, 2021. She was born Aug. 13, 1947, in Oakland, California. Susan operated Christian Family Daycare in Ferndale for over 20 years and had a true passion for children. She was a devoted Christian. She enjoyed oil painting, playing cards, her pets and watching Star Trek. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. In her younger years Susan was a talented equestrian.