‘We believe that he’s going to contribute this year.’ A closer look at Chris Sale’s possible return to the Red Sox
Slowly, intrigue is forming on the horizon. With nearly one-third of the season complete, the Red Sox have created an air of possibility in their season. At the same time, their sideways journey through May – a 12-10 record for the month entering Wednesday, compared to marks of 18-6 for the Rays and 16-6 for the Yankees – has made clear that their path through the summer is fraught.www.bostonglobe.com