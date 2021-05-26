Get Your Diet in Summer Shape with Wonderful Pistachios and Pom Wonderful

Hi there friends, Zsoka Marko stopping by today to share a card duo I've created for the Paige Evans Design Team! I've used the gorgeous Wonders collection on these. I change my mind a lot. Like, ALL.THE.TIME. This started out as a layout - with the same design, only the triangles were bigger. I wanted to create a grid layout with them and use maybe (4) 2x2 photos as well. Maybe that's an idea you can use? I didn't, because I liked the triangles on a white background the most and I am no white background scrapper. Looking at it, it was just not me. Had I had super light gray cardstock, or even better, patterned paper (there was one in one of Paige's older collections, but I don't have it anymore), I would have gone with that. So, what's a girl to do with all the cut-up paper pieces? Use them on cards of course!