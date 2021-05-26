Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Wilmer Valderrama Says He Was 'Pretty Naïve' About Lack of Diversity When He Joined 'That '70s Show'

KTVB
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilmer Valderrama had a unique entry into the entertainment business. The 41-year-old actor got his big break playing foreign exchange student Fez on That '70s Show, and the standout role gave him the opportunity to feel like an equal to his peers. "I was pretty naïve and innocent to the...

www.ktvb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilmer Valderrama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#That 70s Show#Funny People#Latinos#Younger People#Good Housekeeping#American#Venezuelan#Colombian#Ncis#Showcases Diversity#Conversation#English#Upcoming Latinx Stars#Wilmervalderrama#Things#Integrity#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieshartfordcitynewstimes.com

Wilmer Valderrama and Moises Arias on their new movie 'Blast Beat'

Actor Wilmer Valderrama says as an advocate for immigrants’ rights he felt that he had to "show up and support this script" when talking about new film that tells story of a Colombian family who moves to the U.S. (May 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
CelebritiesElle

Demi Lovato's Complete Dating History, From Wilmer Valderrama to Joe Jonas

These days, Demi Lovato is exploring the pursuit of self-love with their new song, "Anyone." But they've also sung about their previous romantic relationships, from Camp Rock co-star Joe Jonas to longtime love Wilmer Valderrama. During a 2018 InStyle interview, Lovato said they feel confident when looking for a relationship. “I’m normally the first one to make the move," they said. "I’m always the one who says, ‘Let me get your number.’ Or I slide into their DMs on Instagram.” Below, a history of Lovato's loves, those pursued and otherwise.
TV SeriesJustice

How NCIS’ Season 18 Finale Will Set Up Season 19, According To Wilmer Valderrama

NCIS has been a backbone on CBS for the majority of twenty years now, however CBS didn’t make the restoration for Season 19 authority for a long time considering its achievement in early evening. Presently, Season 19 is ensured, Mark Harmon is still ready in some limit, and entertainer Wilmer Valderrama is now building up what’s in store from the Season 18 finale that makes way for what comes straightaway.
Hidalgo, TXPosted by
96.9 KISS FM

6ix9ine Claims He Gets $500,000 a Show, Says Rappers Are Lying About How Much They Make

As the country is opening back up following the pandemic, 6ix9ine is already back on the road and claiming he's getting paid a pretty penny to perform. On May 22, Tekashi headlined a show at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas. The show appears to have gone off without a hitch, as the Brooklyn rapper seemingly packed out the 6,800-person capacity arena. 6ix9ine shared footage of the concert on his Instagram account, which shows the rapper turning up with the enthusiastic crowd rapping his lyrics word for word.
CelebritiesVulture

Paulina Porizkova Recalls ‘Lonely’ and ‘Depressed’ Marriage to Ric Ocasek

Almost two years after Cars front man Ric Ocasek died at the age of 75, his former wife, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, is detailing the ongoing, emotionally painful legal battle she’s waging against his robust estate. In a New York Times profile published over the weekend, Porizkova confirmed that she’s currently in litigation with Ocasek’s lawyers over his will, as he wrote Porizkova out of it for “abandoning me” when they initiated divorce proceedings in 2017. “He left things in a mess with the will thing,” she told the Times. “That was such a mean thing to do to us as a family because we’re a fairly close-knit family and that’s not his doing, nobody came away happy from this. Not the ones who were slighted and not the ones that supposedly won the lottery either. It just puts everybody into really awkward situations we’re still trying to figure out.” The couple, who were married for over 20 years and share two children, announced their divorce in 2017; however, they remained close friends and continued to live together. Porizkova described their divorce as “amicable,” and she was the one who discovered Ocasek’s body the morning of his death.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Zac Efron's Ex-Girlfriend Sarah Bro Spotted For First Time Since Accusing Hollywood Actor Of 'Brainwashing' Her During Relationship

Zac Efron's ex-girlfriend Sarah Bro doesn't appear too bothered in the first photos we've seen of her since she accused the actor of "manipulation." The 25-year-old Danish swimmer posted a selfie taken inside her car while stuck in traffic. She looked stunning while rocking a power suit jacket with a variety of gold jewelry. Bro wrote about it being a "bit embarrassing" to "manage selfies I have taken in my car." She added, "But today is a good day."
CelebritiesComplex

Prince Harry Says He Was ‘Met With Total Silence’ When He and Meghan Pleaded for Help From Family

Prince Harry isn’t done speaking his truth. More than two months after his bombshell CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Sussex shed more light on his experience within the royal family, and how his pleas for help were “met with total silence.” Harry said he and his wife, Meghan Markle, were constantly being attacked and harassed by the U.K. press, and that his family simply refused to take any action.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Says He Was ‘Met With Total Silence’ and ‘Total Neglect’ When Addressing Family About His Anxiety

Telling his truth. Prince Harry did not hold back in his new series, The Me You Can’t See, which premiered on Friday, May 21, on Apple TV+. Among the many topics discussed, the Duke of Sussex, 36, recalled the pain he went through when wife Meghan Markle was harassed by the U.K. press and faced racism, explaining that it brought up hurtful memories from losing his mother, Princess Diana.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Christina Aguilera Dislikes Looking At Her Old Photos

In a recent interview, Christina Aguilera said she does not like looking at old pictures of herself. When she first entered the entertainment business she recalls being super skinny and being insecure about her figure. When she turned 21 she started to fill out more. She said while looking at...
CelebritiesPopculture

Chrissy Teigen Allegedly Told Courtney Stodden to Kill Themselves in Cruel Messages

Chrissy Teigen is being accused of past online bullying, as model and reality star Courtney Stodden claims that the Lip Sync Battle co-host told to them to kill themselves in cruel messages. Stodden, who recently announced that they are non-binary, sat down for a candid and in-depth interview with The Daily Beast to discuss being a teenage bride to Green Mile actor Doug Hutchinson. The controversial relationship sparked countless headlines in the early 2000s, and even caught the attention of many celebrities, including Teigen.
TV SeriesComicBook

Legends of Tomorrow: Nick Zano Says He Was Told Warner Wanted At Least 100 Episodes When He Came On

Last week, DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Nick Zano took center stage for an episode that centered on the Cuban Missile Crisis, and we spoke with him briefly about that. During that conversation, we got to talking a little bit about how the departure of Dominic Purcell means that Nate Heywood (Zano) is now one of the two longest-serving Legends, behind the final original-generation Legend and current captain of the Waverider, Sara Lance (Caity Lotz). It's an interesting place for Zano to be in -- not only becuase it doesn't seem so long since he was the new guy, but because he has never before been the grizzled veteran, hanging out for dozens of episodes and watching turnover.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
OK! Magazine

Mischa Barton Opens Up About Why She Left 'The O.C.,' Claims There Was 'General Bullying From Some Of The Men On Set'

Fifteen years after Mischa Barton exited The O.C., the actress is finally opening up about why she left the show. "I've always felt ashamed in a way to really talk about what went on behind the scenes because I've always been a very private person and very aware of people's feelings," the 35-year-old told E!. "Now that we're living in this era where we do speak out about our experiences and women do come clean about what was really going on behind the scenes and how they were treated, it's a slightly different thing.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Bacon Says He’d Love To Join Guardians Of The Galaxy

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies have been awash with pop culture references, and James Gunn even roped in a few 1980s icons for good measure. Tango & Cash co-stars Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell both appeared in Vol. 2, while a running David Hasselhoff joke was paid off with a surprise cameo, not to mention a contribution to the soundtrack.