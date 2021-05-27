Cancel
Astronomy

Blood moon

By Special to The Enterprise
Davis Enterprise
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleViewers in the western United States experienced a super-blood-moon eclipse on Wednesday during the predawn hours when the full moon was totally eclipsed for 15 minutes from 4:11 to 4:26.a.m. David Kalb took this photo on F street north of Anderson Road and south of County Road 29, near Great Bear Vineyards. The Davis Astronomy Club also held a viewing party at the Explorit Science Center. The next opportunity to view a total lunar eclipse locally will be on May 15, 2022.

