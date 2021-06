Coffee on the Rocks announces the opening of its outdoor bar at 510 Moraine Ave. and the grand opening at Coffee on the Rocks at the Top of the Tram. The Estes Chamber Red Ribbon Team will cut the ribbon at Coffee on the Rocks, 510 Moraine Ave., on Friday, May 28, 3 p.m. Chuck Scott and his team welcomes the community to celebrate and enjoy the outdoor bar for happy hour.