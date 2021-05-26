Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Cambridge outdoor pools ready to go once province enters Step One of reopening plan

By CambridgeToday Staff
cambridgetoday.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday’s heat may have had some Cambridge residents wishing they could safely jump into an outdoor public pool to cool off. Unfortunately, they’ll have to wait a couple more weeks. Despite city staff making efforts to clean and fill the city’s three outdoor pools in advance of opening day, that...

www.cambridgetoday.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Pools#Cambridge#Step One#Indoor Pools#Public Pools#Opening Day#City Staff#City Limits#George Hancock Pool#Riverside Park#Glenmorris Street#Heat#Capacity Limits#Public Health Measures#Soper#Preston#Population#Newland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Jefferson, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Pool Ready to Open Friday

The Jefferson Municipal Swimming Pool is preparing to open for the season. Parks and Recreation Director Denny Hammen tells Raccoon Valley Radio the pool will be open for the year on Friday, June 4th. The daily hours will be from 11:30am-6pm, with adult lap swim from 11:30am-1pm, 1-5pm is open swim and 5-6pm will be family hour. Hammen points out there will not be any COVID-19 restrictions, except for the lifeguards will continue their “cleaning campaign” from last year, where during the mandatory ten-minute break every hour, they will clean and disinfect several areas of the facility.
Swimming & Surfingmaplecreeknews.com

Swimming pool plan adjustment

The positioning of Maple Creek’s proposed pool building has been adjusted to improve accessibility. Town Council has agreed to turn the planned building 90 degrees, placing it on the west side, not the north side, of the site near Centennial Park. It was believed that this would allow better access to the public and for servicing.
Fitnessdenvergazette.com

Outdoor pools, activities and more fitness centers to reopen in Denver

Denver Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced its second phase of reopening will begin on June 7, which will reopen outdoor pools, registered activities and programs, and open additional weight and cardio spaces in recreation centers across the city. The reopening is part of the department's gradual reopening and will allow...
Lawrence, KSLJWORLD

City of Lawrence tentatively plans to open outdoor pool on June 14, but more lifeguards still needed

The Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department is tentatively planning to open the outdoor pool on June 14. After not being able to open the public pool last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, the city previously announced it would open the pool this summer, but due to a shortage of lifeguards it would not be ready to open at its traditional time on Memorial Day weekend. At the time, the city needed to hire about 100 more lifeguards to open all areas of both the indoor and outdoor pools.
Liberty, MOmycouriertribune.com

Liberty outdoor pool opens Saturday

LIBERTY — Summer is coming, and the spraygrounds and the outdoor pool at the Liberty Community Center are scheduled to open Saturday, May 29. They will be open through Sept. 6. LCC outdoor pool hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays, Memorial...
Round Rock, TXPosted by
Round Rock, Texas

Round Rock’s outdoor pools are ready for summer

Rock'N River, Micki Krebsbach, Lake Creek Pools opening dates announced. The City of Round Rock’s outdoor municipal pools are set to open for the summer season. , with operating hours from noon to 6 p.m. during Memorial Day Weekend (Friday through Monday) and from noon to 7 p.m. daily (closed on Wednesdays) during regular season, which runs from June 1 through Aug. 17. Rental reservations for Rock’N River can be made for cabanas, pergolas, bungalows, umbrellas, and birthday parties by visiting roundrocktexas.gov/river. Rock’N River Water Park is located at 3300 E. Palm Valley Blvd.
Harrisonburg, VADaily News-Record

Westover Pool Partially Reopens

Westover Pool opened again on Monday for lap swim reservations and city parks and recreation staff are working to to open the facility for limited capacity recreation swim by Memorial Day weekend, according to a Tuesday press release from the city. Capacity will be capped at 250 people for recreational...
Lifestylethechronicle-online.com

Brant councillors call on province to reopen outdoor zoos

Brant County councillors want the province to reconsider its position and allow outdoor zoos to reopen. Councillors voted unanimously in favour of writing to area MPPs, including Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma, in support of outdoor zoos. Brant Mayor David Bailey and Coun. John Bell declared conflicts and didn’t vote on...
Ashland, NEwahoo-ashland-waverly.com

City pool to reopen, but hours will be cut

ASHLAND – The Ashland City Pool was closed last year because of the pandemic. This year, the pool is threatened by a shortage of lifeguards. At the Ashland City Council meeting last Thursday, City Administrator Jessica Quady told the council that they have hired a pool manager and only two lifeguards for the summer pool season.
Cortez, COcityofcortez.com

Cortez Municipal Outdoor Pool

Cortez, CO – May 27, 2021 - The City of Cortez has a tentative date of Monday, June 7 for opening the Municipal Outdoor Pool. The outdoor pool will be open for reservations for lap swimming, Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. For reservations please call 970-565-7877. Reservations will begin being taken on Monday, June 7. The open public swim is non-reserved pool time from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. For rates and more information, please go to www.cityofcortez.com City staff is working to increase lifeguard staffing in order to open on the weekends however as of now, the pool will be open only Monday through Friday. At this time no private pool rentals or shelter rentals will be available. The City will provide operational updates to the public when necessary. Questions can be directed to the Cortez Recreation Center at 970-564-4080.
Hillsboro, OHTimes Gazette

Reopening as community pool

The Hillsboro Swim Organization, Inc. (HSO) celebrated its reopening as a community pool during a ribbon-cutting Wednesday with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, family, friends and members of the community. Located at 635 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, the organization offers aquatic recreation and education for Hillsboro and surrounding...
Martins Ferry, OHIntelligencer

Martins Ferry Pool Reopening Delayed

MARTINS FERRY — Mechanical issues with the city of Martins Ferry’s swimming pool are being worked on, but the facility does not have an opening date yet for this season. “The motor for the pump is fried and the pump seized,” said pool manager Bobbi Howard. “A new motor has been found, but no news on a new pump. They took the old pump to try to get it fixed. It may take four-to-six weeks if not longer. Possibly sooner but not looking good. The city is spearheading the repair. We have no set date for opening at this time.”
Sportssaskatchewan.ca

Re-Opening Roadmap: Outdoor Sports Added to Step One

The Government of Saskatchewan has announced that public health measures around outdoor sporting activities will be eased as part of Step One of the Re-Opening Roadmap, set to commence on Sunday, May 30. Outdoor sports, originally included in Step Two of the Re-Opening Roadmap, will now be added to Step One. Easing of measures for indoor sports remains in Step Two of the Re-Opening Roadmap.
Lifestylekanecountyconnects.com

First Signs of Pools Reopening This Summer! Fox Valley Park District Ready Splash County, Phillips Park

Absent of splashdowns, sand volleyball and dumping coconut trees, the Fox Valley Park District’s two outdoor aquatics centers didn’t see a drip of action in 2020. But that’s about to change, as Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center and Splash Country Water Park are set to open shortly – events worthy of being considered as the unofficial kickoff to Summer 2021.
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

COUNTDOWN: Getting Colman Pool ready to reopen

Four weeks from today, West Seattle’s only city-owned outdoor pool will reopen. Historic Colman Pool is at Point Williams on the Lincoln Park store. Today, Seattle Parks tweeted photos of work being done to get it ready to open for the first time since September 2019. Parks says, “Crews made...