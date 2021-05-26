Cambridge outdoor pools ready to go once province enters Step One of reopening plan

Cortez, CO – May 27, 2021 - The City of Cortez has a tentative date of Monday, June 7 for opening the Municipal Outdoor Pool. The outdoor pool will be open for reservations for lap swimming, Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. For reservations please call 970-565-7877. Reservations will begin being taken on Monday, June 7. The open public swim is non-reserved pool time from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. For rates and more information, please go to www.cityofcortez.com City staff is working to increase lifeguard staffing in order to open on the weekends however as of now, the pool will be open only Monday through Friday. At this time no private pool rentals or shelter rentals will be available. The City will provide operational updates to the public when necessary. Questions can be directed to the Cortez Recreation Center at 970-564-4080.