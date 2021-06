By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Ahhh, summertime! Many thoughts turn to going to the lake or beach, enjoying watermelon and hot dogs, sleeping late, wearing comfortable clothing and flip flops, traveling, and kicking back and taking it easy. Those are all good, but for countless people, work goes on. While looking at my summer calendar, I’m almost overwhelmed at the number of days that are already booked with Zoom and Teams meetings, face-to-face programs, camps, 4-H events, conferences, and so on. What I, along with many other people, need to remember, is to take time for rest – computer turned off, work put to the side, scheduling stopped, and truly taking time to spend alone for unwinding or for quality time with family and friends.