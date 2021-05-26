Steele Valedictorian; Farella Salutatorian Of Class of 2021

Christian Brothers Academy students Rena Steele and Rachel Farella have been named the Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively of the Class of 2021. Steele, the daughter of Jeffrey and Rachel Steele of Cazenovia, will attend University of Notre Dame, and will study Computer Science. Steele was also accepted to Case Western Reserve, Clarkson University, Colgate University, Le Moyne College, Rochester Institute of Technology, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, University of Rochester, SUNY Polytechnic Institute, Syracuse University, Tufts University and Villanova University.