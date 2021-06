The offensive Line looks to improve on some of the stats from 2019. Watch the video on the offensive line for the Bears and see Aaron’s thoughts on the top 10 and what they need to do to help this offense be successful. The size and speed of this o-line is better than 2019, but we have to wait to see if their play is elevated. In my opinion they have had so much time together that I don’t see how they could not be better. They need to improve on rush yards per game and keep that quarterback upright and allow hime time to throw. After a look at the line, I think that they have the talent to be one of the best in the conference, and definitely one of the most improved on the Bears team.