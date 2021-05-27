Bridging the political divide [PODCAST]

The COVID-19 Delta variant/mutation is the latest variant that is a concern. Dr. Thomas Math from CentraCare joined me on WJON today. He says the Delta variant that originated in India isn't prevalent in the United State yet but Math says it is "just a matter of time" before it is. Math says it is making its way through Europe with many cases in the United Kingdom now. He says the Delta variant has proven so far to be more contagious and more deadly than the other variants associated with COVID-19. Dr. Math says it is possible that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine may not protect as well against the Delta variant because the protection from COVID-19 is around 70 percent. Listen to my 2-part conversation with Dr. Math.