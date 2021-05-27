Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Harper The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Harper County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 812 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Laverne, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Laverne, Buffalo, May, Rosston and Selman. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH