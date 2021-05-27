This Is Us - The Adirondacks - Review: Weddings! + Poll

"I have stumbled through life gratefully accepting whatever scraps of affection anyone would give me." This show knows how to do finales, that's for sure. I wasn't sold on some of the things they were mixing together but they managed to bring it all around, as they pretty much always do, and so I do hope they manage to sell us on the last season as well. Especially given the way they chose to end it. I know there were some theories that it was a fake-out but I don't think that final scene left any room for doubt. Kevin asks: "You're OK if I do some British jokes at your expense, right?" and Phillip answers: "If you can’t take the piss out of your future brother-in-law, who can you take the piss out of?"