Movement Afoot To Keep Classics Department At Howard University

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — As the 2020–21 school year winds down, a band of Howard University students, alumni and professors hopes to reverse its decision to shutter its classics department, possibly by finding funding to endow the academic discipline. Howard is the only Historically Black College and University that has a classics department, established at its founding in 1867. It offers minors […]

www.thefloridastar.com
#Howard University#Black College#Academic Discipline
