Cutting-edge international conference headed to Memphis this fall

Tami Montgomery has been managing other people’s businesses since she was 19 years old and has “experienced a variety of industries as a problem- and process-solver.” The Paragould, Arkansas, native has lived in Memphis since the early 1990s. Her first job in the bar business “started the day I bought this bar,” Montgomery said of DRUS Place, which she has owned for 13 years. “I knew absolutely nothing about owning and operating a bar and really can’t even say I was much of a bar-goer!” she said. Her civic engagement includes work with Friends for Life, the American Cancer Society, OUTMemphis, Mid-South Pride, and the Special Olympics.