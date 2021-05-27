Moribund O’s endure third consecutive sweep with loss to Twins

The New York Yankees are 28-11 at Target Field and are 104-37 against the Minnesota Twins since 2002. New York looks to finish a three-game road sweep tonight. The Yankees are -145 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. The Yankees entered this series 3-10 in their previous 13 games but have outscored the Twins 17-10 in the first two games of this series. Minnesota starter J.A. Happ (3-2, 5.61 ERA) makes his first start against his former Yankee teammates, with whom he spent the last three seasons. He started the season 2-0 with a 1.91 ERA through his first five starts. However, Happ has pitched to a 10.17 ERA in his last five starts and allowed a .320 OBA in May. New York counters with Michael King (0-3, 3.62 ERA), who has a 1.28 WHIP in 27.1 innings this year, spanning nine appearances. Today is just his third start, and he will not be counted upon to give the Yankees more than four or five innings. The over is 7-1 in the last eight meetings between these teams.