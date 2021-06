The Edmonton Oilers are primed for a busy offseason with many big decisions to be made regarding key pieces. That being said, they also have some decisions to make regarding their depth heading into their offseason after losing two unrestricted free agent forwards to long term-deals in Europe. The Oilers will see both Joakim Nygard and Gaetaan Haas move on from their NHL careers, which leaves holes to fill in the team’s bottom-six and depth forward group.