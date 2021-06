A year ago, it really did feel like the world was falling apart and maybe an asteroid hitting Earth would have been a good thing. The world was in the midst of a global pandemic and the US was experiencing the most toxic Presidential campaign in the history of the country. This is on top of the protests against racism and various other issues going on. And in the new film, “How It Ends,” it’s clear the filmmakers were pulling from real life to gain inspiration for the end-of-the-world comedy.