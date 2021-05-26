Cancel
Marshall, WI

News briefs - remember veterans, WAHS museum opens, burger nights return

By Amber Gerber
hngnews.com
 16 days ago

Marshall Legion, VFW remember veterans lost this year. Marshall Area American Legion Family and Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Community of Veterans salute and remember along with our entire nation this Memorial Day, those whom we have known and lost in armed conflict and service to our great country. We also recognize the area veterans, whose lives we shall cherish and mourn their passing this last year. Deceased member list: Charles Hart, William Skala, Donald Klein, Helmuth Qualmann, Robert F. Lange, Paul H. Vadney, and Anthony P. Laufenberg. Veteran deceased: George Scheel.

