Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterloo, WI

Pandemic leads Wiedenbeck to writing, publishing children’s books

By Amber Gerber agerber@hngnews.com
hngnews.com
 16 days ago

Children know how Santa Claus spends Dec. 24, but what does the man in the red suit do after all the gifts are delivered? It’s a question Kaylor Wiedenbeck’s daughter Holly frequently asked. So, the 27-year-old Waterloo resident decided to tell Holly a story. This story turned into “When Santa Goes Home,” a short rhyming children’s book with less than 100 words, which was published in March.

www.hngnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Waterloo, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Claus#Pandemic#Hugs And Kisses#Text Books#Waterloo High School#Carroll University#Santa Goes Home#Copies#Husband#Daughter#Pictures#Bedtime#Edits#Maternity Leave#Forts#Man#College#Encouragement#Business#Publishing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Creative Writing
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Wisconsin Statetonemadison.com

Wisconsin Film Festival: "Witness Underground" pays tribute to Nuclear Gopher and the liberating music of ex-Jehovah's Witnesses

The unlikely pairing of Scott Homan's rousing documentary and Johnny Zeller's narrative short, "SCARS," pulls the ramifications of dishonesty into focus. Witness Underground (2021) is largely set in the past, but its arrival is a timely one. Scott Homan’s documentary—screening virtually as part of the 2021 Wisconsin Film Festival—centers on a group of ex-Jehovah’s Witnesses who all played a role in developing Nuclear Gopher, a record label and community for indie-minded creatives. Eric Elvendahl, Cindy Elvendahl, James Zimmerman, and Chad Rhiger were among those Nuclear Gopher attracted. All of them would gain a level of notoriety for playing in various indie-punk bands in Minnesota, raising more than a few eyebrows among the Jehovah’s Witness community in the process. Ryan Sutter, the community’s founder and a hyper-involved musician, was the head of the operation. When Nuclear Gopher started garnering attention during its mid-’90s to early 2000s growth period, all of them were Jehovah’s Witnesses. None of them are now.
Jefferson, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

May Ball returns for "50th" Gemuetlichkeit year

JEFFERSON — Billed as Jefferson’s biggest secret, the identity of the new Gemuetlichkeit Days king and queen will finally be unveiled Saturday night at the long-awaited “50th anniversary” May Ball. In a normal year, the new royal couple is selected in January, and their identity is closely guarded for the...
Jefferson County, WIWatertown Daily Times

Elderly nutrition menu

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of May 17. To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance. The menu is subject to change. Feils’ Catering provides...