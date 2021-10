WATERLOO — Fact-based information was an essential part of what Denny McCabe communicated to his students as an American history teacher. But after House File 802 was signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds in June, he became concerned that might not be possible any longer in the classroom. The legislation focuses on issues related to racism, sexism, diversity and inclusion. It prohibits the teaching of these so-called divisive concepts by public schools, universities, colleges, and government entities or including them in any mandatory training.

