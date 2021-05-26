New store offers custom apparel

A new downtown Marshall store is looking to bring custom creations to the public. At the same time, the proprietor is hoping it will provide a bit of social interaction. Emily Moses had never considered herself a crafty person until a few years ago. The 31-year-old was working in prenatal health care at a hospital in Iowa; there was a gift shop in the mother and baby unit that was in jeopardy of closing. The department was looking for someone to turn it around to keep it open.