Oregon State

Corvallis TRACE-COVID-19 sampling June 5 and 6 to include saliva testing for antibodies

oregonstate.edu
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University will conduct its seventh round of TRACE-COVID-19 door-to-door sampling throughout Corvallis the weekend of June 5 and 6 for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sampling will follow the same format as the previous six Corvallis testing events with one change: In addition to a nasal swab sample used to determine if someone is currently infected, for the first time, TRACE Community participants will be invited to provide a saliva sample to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

today.oregonstate.edu
