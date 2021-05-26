Take Control of Your Financial Future

Companies big and small are waking up and realizing at the very top levels that cybersecurity is no longer an issue that can be relegated to the IT department, or left to quarterly board meetings. Cyber risks represent major threats to your organization and as such require a high level of engagement by top leadership and board directors. There are very few other categories of risks that can, overnight, freeze your business dead in its tracks, decimate your financial resources, ruin your corporate reputation or even take it completely offline.In this book, we take a non-nonsense approach to the problem of understanding, managing, mitigating cybersecurity risk, and improving cybersecurity corporate governance. Our approach is to provide concise, mission critical, and actionable information for directors, officers, general counsel, and C-Suite executives. Given recent advanced, stealthy cyber threats, like APT 28 and APT 29, a/k/a Fancy Bear and Cozy Bear, our primer on artificial intelligence, machine learning and cognitive computing cyber defense solutions provides unparalleled knowledge on how these solutions work, and why you need them for your company today.