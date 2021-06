I was shopping in a local plaza, came out of the store and couldn't find my car, and started to look. A lady got out of her car and started to help, then another and another, until four ladies were looking for my car. I told them no worries I will find it, but they insisted and kept looking until they found it! (As you know, all cars look alike now. ) I thanked them so much and realized that is why we live in a small town where people are kind and would take the trouble to do that for a complete stranger. I hope they read this and know it's for them. Thank you again!